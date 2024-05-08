Kiefer Sutherland launches Canadian whisky in the UK

The Emmy Award-winning actor teamed up with Gary Briggs, Shawn Hiscott and Rob Steele to create Red Bank on Canada’s Atlantic Coast in 2022.

The brand launched last year, and it has been steadily gaining traction in the domestic market, so the team decided to begin exporting it to the UK.

Sutherland, who is best known for his starring role as Jack Bauer in 24, said: ‘The thing that I found so fascinating about Red Bank and this journey developing the whisky is the incredible pride Canadians take in themselves and their country.

‘I was born in England, and I know the British people feel the same, but I grew up in Canada and one of the things that I’ve admired about Canada is its great diversity not just in its landscapes and culture, but its people as well.

‘I am proud to have Red Bank represent all that is authentically Canadian, and I am absolutely thrilled to bring it to the UK.’

Master blender Michel Marcil, who has decades of experience in the industry, used rye, corn and wheat whiskies to create the final blend at a distillery in Nova Scotia.

The result is a ‘balanced, smooth profile that works a treat sipped neat, on the rocks, or in a good Old Fashioned’, according to online retailer Master of Malt, which will begin selling Red Bank this month.

The 40% abv whisky has a recommended retail price of £49. Red Bank is said to offer notes of oak spice, orchard fruit, allspice and caramel on the nose, with a medium intensity, buttery flapjack and a touch of pepper on the palate, and a long finish that features toffee and peppercorns.

