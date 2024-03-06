The Whisky Exchange unveils a collection of rare Speyside single malts

The retailer teamed up with Chivas Brothers to launch Lost In Time, a collection of single cask whiskies from the 1990s and early 2000s.

The Whisky Exchange said it is ‘proud to offer a snapshot of extremely rare Speyside casks filled before the great single malt boom of the early 2000s’.

The range includes rare single malts from The Glenlivet, Longmorn, Glentauchers, Glen Keith and Miltonduff.

‘These single casks represent a moment in time,’ said Chris Bolton, a brand product manager at The Whisky Exchange.

‘Searching for exceptional single malts is not just about finding the right barrels, it’s about selecting a cask at the right moment in maturation, where the spirit character and maturity harmonise, and the distillery’s true style shines through.’

The range includes Glenlivet 1990 32 Year Old Cask 27277, bottled at 62.4% abv and retailing for £1,742.

Collectors and whisky lovers can also buy Longmorn 1993 30 Year Old Cask 56087, which was bottled at 54.4% and retails for £1,229.

These are the additional bottles in the collection:

Glentauchers 1990 | 33 Year Old Cask 5218 | 51.9% | £973

| 33 Year Old Cask 5218 | 51.9% | £973 Allt A’Bhainne 1991 | 32 Year Old Cask 13091 | | 59.9% | £768

| 32 Year Old Cask 13091 | | 59.9% | £768 Braes of Glenlivet 1992 | 31 Year Old Cask 111566 | 50.7% | £768

| 31 Year Old Cask 111566 | 50.7% | £768 Glen Keith 1992 | 31 Year Old Cask 29851 | 47.5% | £768

| 31 Year Old Cask 29851 | 47.5% | £768 Braeval 1995 | 28 Year Old Cask 79775 | | 62.6% | £538

| 28 Year Old Cask 79775 | | 62.6% | £538 Miltonduff 2003 | 20 Year Old Cask 63397 | 49% | £282

The Whisky Exchange believes that these ‘hidden gems’ offer ‘a rare glimpse into the bygone era of whisky making at the turn of the 21st century’.

Brand ambassador Billy Abbott said: ‘From light and fruity to rich and creamy, each of these whiskies shines a light on what makes its distillery different and special. They all tell stories of flavour and time.’

