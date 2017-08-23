Visit The New Zealand Cellar in September to enjoy a selection of DWWA 2017 winners

The New Zealand Cellar, located in Brixton, London (UK), specialises in the best wines from New Zealand’s finest vineyards.
This September, The New Zealand Cellar will be featuring 5 DWWA 2017 winning wines in-store at 20% off from 1 September until 30 September 2017.
There will also a 20% discount on the Decanter 6 and 12 bottle mixed case during the whole month.
The DWWA 2017 winning wines from New Zealand on offer are:
- Akarua, Brut, Bannockburn, Central Otago, New Zealand NV
- Seifried, Aotea Sauvignon Blanc, Nelson, New Zealand 2016
- Nautilus, Chardonnay, Marlborough, New Zealand 2015
- Villa Maria, Cellar Selection Sauvignon Blanc, Marlborough, New Zealand 2016
- Man O’ War, Bellerophon Syrah-Viognier, Waiheke Island, Auckland, New Zealand 2014
Promotion period: 1 – 30 September 2017
Address: Pop Brixton, 49 Brixton Station Road, SW9 8PQ
Website: http://thenewzealandcellar.co.uk/