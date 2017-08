Wine O’Clock in Argentina features DWWA 2017 winners

Throughout August, Mendoza based wine shop Wine O'clock will be feature eight DWWA winning wines.



Wine O’Clock, a specialist wine shop located in Ciudad Mendoza, Argentina, will feature eight DWWA 2017 winners during two weeks this August.

Customers will have the chance to purchase a selection of winning wines at a 10% discount.

The following DWWA award-winning wines will be available to taste throughout the month of August at Wine O’Clock:

Promotional period:15th August – 31st August 2017

Address: Wine O’clock, Gral. Espejo 533 Ciudad Mendoza, Argentina

Website: www.vinoporcaja.com