William Kelley and Stephen Brook tasted more than 1,000 wines during their trip to Burgundy to assess the 2015 vintage. Here are the wines they thought were the best of the best for whites from Burgundy 2015...
Top scoring white Burgundy 2015
The 2015 Burgundy en primeur whites did not perform as well as their red counterparts, but nonetheless there were high scorers.
Below are the 2015 white wines wines that William Kelley and Stephen Brook scored above all others.
Related
See Decanter’s Burgundy 2015 vintage overview
See our top Burgundy 2015 reds
To see all Burgundy 2015 reviews click here
Domaine William Fevre, Chablis, Bougros Grand Cru, Côte
From just over two hectares planted on the steepest part of the vineyard. Pungent yet elegant white peach nose displaying discreet power. Fine attack, precise and lifted, with ample fruit and a light touch. Silky and refined with a clear minerality on the finish. Not a flashy style, but tense…
Pierre-Yves Colin-Morey, Puligny-Montrachet,
This is a magical Bâtard, from 90 year old vines that handled the warmth of the vintage. A bouquet of kalaeidescopic complexity reveals aromas of tangerine oil, pear, honeysuckle, candied citrus and an intriguing top-note of petrol. This is a wine of incredible intensity, concentration and velouté texture, which somehow…
Christian Moreau, Chablis, Les Clos Grand Cru, Clos des
From one hectare within Les Clos. Firm, rather closed nose, with a touch of oak. Rich, imposing, very concentrated and taut. Nutty and mineral on the palate, with some bracing austerity. Fine balance and potential, with a very long refined finish.
Domaine Laroche, Chablis, Blanchots Grand Cru, La Reserve de
Powerful mineral nose, has heft and assertiveness. Aged mostly in oak, but not new oak, so the wood adds texture rather than flavour. Very rich with a distinct sucrosity, it seems to have less initial grip than the regular Blanchots, but then the mineral bite and grip creep up on…
Domaine Raveneau, Chablis, Les Clos Grand Cru, Chablis, 2015
Brooding apple and pear nose, powerful but restrained. Rich and ripe but elegant, with a filigree character and piquant acidity. Refined and long with a fine future. Approximately 1800 bottles produced.
Domaine Vincent Dauvissat, Chablis, Les Clos Grand Cru, 2015
Very rich and bold, full-bodied and weighty. Superb concentration with integrated acidity and extract that dominates the fruit at present. Spicy, structured, and very long, with fine ageing potential.
Domaine William Fevre, Chablis, Les Clos Grand Cru, 2015
A distinctly toasty nose, still reticent, with lime and apple fruit. Broad and rich, the palate shows ample sucrosity and intensity, lifted by fine acidity with a pungent and saline finish. Nutty and very long, and the wood seems well integrated.
Domaine Pierre Morey, Meursault, Les Perrières 1er Cru, 2015
One of the white wines of the vintage in 2015, as the domaine has exploited all the potential of this ripe, concentrated year without sacrificing tension or freshness. A complex, reserved bouquet of Anjou pear, lemon oil, nutmeg, white flowers and subtle hazlenut is followed by a powerful, full-bodied palate…
Domaine des Comtes Lafon, Puligny-Montrachet, Montrachet
This has turned out beautifully in 2015, with a striking bouquet of tangerine oil, preserved lemon, peach and noble reduction, framed by new oak. An ample, intense and complete palate impression shows lovely textural refinement with a long, saline finish. A powerful but elegant rendition of this great terroir.
Domaine Hubert Lamy, Puligny-Montrachet,
The one barrel of Criots-Bâtard-Montrachet is, as usual, the king of the cellar. It displays a complex and quite exotic bouquet of peach, apricot, crème pâtissière and vanilla oak. On the palate the wine is deep, full-bodied and beautifully textural, with nice energy and focus despite the warmth of the…
Domaine Leflaive, Puligny-Montrachet, Chevalier-Montrachet
The Chevalier is exceptional this year, very reminiscent of the domaine's lovely 2005. A cool and reserved nose of lemon oil, crushed stones, white flowers and touch of subtle noisette introduces a powerful, full-bodied palate with bottomless depth, impeccable focus and tingling minerality. The finish is long, penetrating and very…
Pierre-Yves Colin-Morey, Puligny-Montrachet,
In 2015 the Chevalier is very close indeed to the level of the stunning Bâtard, with a classic bouquet of lemon oil and confit lemon, struck match and crushed limestone. On the palate the wine is tongue-tinglingly mineral and intense, with almost phenolic grip on the long finish. This is…