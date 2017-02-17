Top scoring whites, Burgundy 2015

William Kelley and Stephen Brook tasted more than 1,000 wines during their trip to Burgundy to assess the 2015 vintage. Here are the wines they thought were the best of the best for whites from Burgundy 2015...

Burgundy 2015 vintage
Top scoring white Burgundy 2015

The 2015 Burgundy en primeur whites did not perform as well as their red counterparts, but nonetheless there were high scorers.

Below are the 2015 white wines wines that William Kelley and Stephen Brook scored above all others.

Domaine William Fevre, Chablis, Bougros Grand Cru, Côte

Domaine William Fevre, Chablis, Bougros Grand Cru, Côte

From just over two hectares planted on the steepest part of the vineyard. Pungent yet elegant white peach nose displaying discreet power. Fine attack, precise and lifted, with ample fruit and a light touch. Silky and refined with a clear minerality on the finish. Not a flashy style, but tense…

Points 97
Pierre-Yves Colin-Morey, Puligny-Montrachet,

Pierre-Yves Colin-Morey, Puligny-Montrachet,

This is a magical Bâtard, from 90 year old vines that handled the warmth of the vintage. A bouquet of kalaeidescopic complexity reveals aromas of tangerine oil, pear, honeysuckle, candied citrus and an intriguing top-note of petrol. This is a wine of incredible intensity, concentration and velouté texture, which somehow…

Points 97
Christian Moreau, Chablis, Les Clos Grand Cru, Clos des

Christian Moreau, Chablis, Les Clos Grand Cru, Clos des

From one hectare within Les Clos. Firm, rather closed nose, with a touch of oak. Rich, imposing, very concentrated and taut. Nutty and mineral on the palate, with some bracing austerity. Fine balance and potential, with a very long refined finish.

Points 96
Domaine Laroche, Chablis, Blanchots Grand Cru, La Reserve de

Domaine Laroche, Chablis, Blanchots Grand Cru, La Reserve de

Powerful mineral nose, has heft and assertiveness. Aged mostly in oak, but not new oak, so the wood adds texture rather than flavour. Very rich with a distinct sucrosity, it seems to have less initial grip than the regular Blanchots, but then the mineral bite and grip creep up on…

Points 96
Domaine William Fevre, Chablis, Les Clos Grand Cru, 2015

Domaine William Fevre, Chablis, Les Clos Grand Cru, 2015

A distinctly toasty nose, still reticent, with lime and apple fruit. Broad and rich, the palate shows ample sucrosity and intensity, lifted by fine acidity with a pungent and saline finish. Nutty and very long, and the wood seems well integrated.

Points 96
Domaine Pierre Morey, Meursault, Les Perrières 1er Cru, 2015

Domaine Pierre Morey, Meursault, Les Perrières 1er Cru, 2015

One of the white wines of the vintage in 2015, as the domaine has exploited all the potential of this ripe, concentrated year without sacrificing tension or freshness. A complex, reserved bouquet of Anjou pear, lemon oil, nutmeg, white flowers and subtle hazlenut is followed by a powerful, full-bodied palate…

Points 96
Domaine des Comtes Lafon, Puligny-Montrachet, Montrachet

Domaine des Comtes Lafon, Puligny-Montrachet, Montrachet

This has turned out beautifully in 2015, with a striking bouquet of tangerine oil, preserved lemon, peach and noble reduction, framed by new oak. An ample, intense and complete palate impression shows lovely textural refinement with a long, saline finish. A powerful but elegant rendition of this great terroir.

Points 96
Domaine Hubert Lamy, Puligny-Montrachet,

Domaine Hubert Lamy, Puligny-Montrachet,

The one barrel of Criots-Bâtard-Montrachet is, as usual, the king of the cellar. It displays a complex and quite exotic bouquet of peach, apricot, crème pâtissière and vanilla oak. On the palate the wine is deep, full-bodied and beautifully textural, with nice energy and focus despite the warmth of the…

Points 96
Domaine Leflaive, Puligny-Montrachet, Chevalier-Montrachet

Domaine Leflaive, Puligny-Montrachet, Chevalier-Montrachet

The Chevalier is exceptional this year, very reminiscent of the domaine's lovely 2005. A cool and reserved nose of lemon oil, crushed stones, white flowers and touch of subtle noisette introduces a powerful, full-bodied palate with bottomless depth, impeccable focus and tingling minerality. The finish is long, penetrating and very…

Points 96
Pierre-Yves Colin-Morey, Puligny-Montrachet,

Pierre-Yves Colin-Morey, Puligny-Montrachet,

In 2015 the Chevalier is very close indeed to the level of the stunning Bâtard, with a classic bouquet of lemon oil and confit lemon, struck match and crushed limestone. On the palate the wine is tongue-tinglingly mineral and intense, with almost phenolic grip on the long finish. This is…

Points 96