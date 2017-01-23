Producers of banned ‘blue wine’ appeal for law change

A company that launched 'blue wine' in Spain has started a petition after European Union officials said that its drink wasn't technically a wine.

EU and Spanish wine officials banned Gïk from using the word ‘wine’ on labels for its recently launched ‘blue wine’.

The company’s original marketing suggests that it was aware of a potential backlash, describing its brightly coloured liquid as ‘revolutionising the world of wine with a blasphemous drink’.

Gïk Blue includes red and white wine grapes from Spain’s Castilla La Mancha and Rioja regions, and the company infuses these with a plant-based dye plus sweeteners.

The company launched an online petition in the UK via Change.org in order to create a new product category for blue wine.

However, only 39 people had signed by midday on Monday 23 January.

‘In order to continue selling, we have been forced to stop labelling Gïk as a wine. Instead, we had to label it as a category named “Other alcoholic drinks”,’ the petition says.

