Bordeaux: Lynch-Bages owner buys Haut-Batailley

The Cazes family of Château Lynch-Bages has put to rest several weeks of speculation in Bordeaux by confirming that it has acquired Château Haut-Batailley, the 1855 Grand Cru Classé estate in Pauillac.

Bordeaux has seen many outside investors seduced by its premier châteaux over the centuries, but the Cazes family’s purchase of Haut-Batailley in Pauillac was a deal forged on the Gironde river’s Left Bank.

The Cazes household confirmed in a press release late last week that it had added the 40-hectare Haut-Batailley estate to its operations, which include fellow Pauillac estate Château Lynch-Bages. Fitfth-growth Haut-Batailley has 22 hectares of vines.

No price was disclosed.

Pauillac has some of the most expensive vineyards in Bordeaux, and vineyard land in the appellation cost two million euros per hectare on average in 2015, according to French land agency Safer.

‘Château Haut-Batailley is a magnificent property that has always produced great wines,’ said Jean-Charles Cazes, general manager of the family-owned group. ‘We’re particularly happy that it has passed between two families who have friendly relations and know each other well.

‘This acquisition will strengthen our presence in Pauillac with the aim of undertaking a project distinct from Lynch-Bages. In order to respect the estate’s identity and the integrity of its vineyard, the property will be managed independently and have its own dedicated team of technical experts.’

Haut-Batailley was previously owned by the Brest-Borie family, who bought the estate in the 1930s.

‘We are delighted that Château Haut-Batailley has been accepted into the fold of the Cazes family, who are committed to continuing the work undertaken at the estate,’ said current estate manager François-Xavier Borie. ‘We’re confident that they will maintain the identity and character of the property.’

The estate’s vineyards are 70% Cabernet Sauvignon, 25% Merlot and 5% Cabernet Franc. Its vines are on average 35 years old.

