Top lots sold at Naples Winter Wine Festival 2018

This year’s Naples Winter Wine Festival live auction raised $15.26m for charity, boosted by a $170,275 contribution from the 2018 event’s online auction.

Top lots at the Naples Winter Wine Festival 2018 included:

$780,000 for the first Rolls Royce ‘Phantom’ car ever made plus a collection of Alpha Omega wines from Napa Valley, including a six-litre bottle of flagship wine ‘ERA’ from the 2014 vintage and a 12-month, two-bottle membership of the Alpha Omega wine club and a winery visit.

Online auction

Bidders from across the US also competed for the online lots, including rare wines, winery and rock star experiences, dinners by award-winning chefs, sporting events and other excursions.

The top online bid of $12,000 secured lunch at Gargiulo Vineyards for 10 people, including a ‘family-style picnic’ at the Oakville estate featuring a number of Gargiulo vintages.

A five-night luxury voyage through the rivers and canals of Burgundy aboard floating hotel The Grand Victoria fetched $11,000, while $10,000 was the winning bid for an evening with Cliff Williams of rock group AC/DC, including an autographed guitar and dinner at Sea Salt Naples.

The online auction was supported by 11 restaurants and 30 businesses based in Naples, Florida, while the funds raised will help support the work of the Naples Children & Education Foundation (NCEF), which will award grants to local organisations in March.

NCEF CEO Maria Jimenez-Lara thanked all participants in the Naples Winter Wine Festival for their support, adding: ‘With your help and support, we were able to raise over $15m and we’re excited to continue helping our community rebuild after Irma and further our mission to help at-risk, under-privileged children in Collier County.’

The Naples Winter Wine Festival is famed for its luxury experiences and exclusive auction lots, and has raised more than $176m for charity since the first event in 2001.

