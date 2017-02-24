See our graphic and report on how much food, wine and Champagne will be consumed at this year's Academy Awards.

Oscars 2017 wine and food in numbers

More than 12,000 glasses of Champagne are set to be drunk at this year’s Oscars Awards ceremony and Governor’s Ball on Sunday 26 February.

That’s 1,400 bottles of Piper-Heidsieck Champagne, which is the exclusive Champagne sponsor, and will include limited edition magnums of Brut NV, Rare Millésime 2002 and magnums of Rare Millésime 1998.

Francis Ford Coppolla Winery will be providing the still wines for the occasion; an estimated 10,000 glasses – or 2,200 bottles, including both the Cinema Premiere 89th Edition red blend and Russian River Chardonnay.

Seafood will be on the menu for the attendees, with 250 Maine lobster for the event.

There will also be 7,500 individual US shrimp, 800 stone crab claws and 10 kilograms of American farmed-raised caviar.

Sweet treats will include 20 gallons – or over 90 litres – of homemade gelato ice cream, and 1,050 individual waffle cones.

There will be 1,000 individual plated desserts and 7,000 miniature chocolate versions of the Oscars statue.

Last year, the Oscars goodie bags for guests included a sparkling Blanc de Blancs from Virginia, and a free tasting at the winery, Greenhill’s Winery.