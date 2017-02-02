Film director and winemaker Francis Ford Coppola has unveiled two limited edition wines to be poured at the 89th Oscars ceremony later this month.



Oscars wine: What will the stars be drinking?

An extension of Coppola’s Director’s Cut collection, the two Cinema Premiere 89th Edition wines, a 2013 red blend and a 2015 Russian River Valley Chardonnay, will be poured at the Academy Awards and the Governors Ball post-show party.

Coppola, a 14-time Oscar nominee and six-time winner, said he had created the wines as ‘an expression of gratitude’ for his decades-long relationship with the Academy.

‘What seems logical to me is that if anyone’s going to provide wine to the Academy, it ought to be the Coppola family,’ Coppola said.

‘We were one of the earliest of the film people to get into the wine business; we have the most established, broad-based wine business of any film celebrity and, as a family, I imagine we have won as many nominations and wins as any.

‘I understand that the Antinori family has said that they have been making wine for 500 years – but the Coppola family has been drinking wine for 700 years, and our granddaughter Gia Coppola represents five generations in the film industry.’

As well as the Chardonnay and the red wine – a blend of Cabernet Sauvignon, Zinfandel, Merlot and Petite Sirah from the Dry Creek and Alexander Valleys – Coppola’s Director’s Cut Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay, Pinot Noir and 2013 Archimedes will also be poured on the night.

The winery expects to serve more than 2,112 bottles of wine in total – or more than 9,500 glasses.

The 2017 Oscars ceremony will be on 26th February.

