Italy has said it will put forward the Prosecco DOCG growing region for UNESCO world heritage status.
Italy applies for Prosecco UNESCO status
Italy’s National Commission for UNESCO publicly backed the application for the area of Conegliano and Valdobbiadene – the home of Prosecco DOCG wines – to join the world heritage list.
‘It is a recognition that we receive with pride,’ said Innocente Nardi, president of the Consortium of Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore DOCG.
‘This application adds new value to the beauty of this territory, which for centuries has expressed its potential in many fields; viticulture, first of all, but also wine innovation, art and architecture.’
The Prosecco UNESCO bid has been nearly 10 years in the making; the campaign to nominate Prosecco began in 2008, and in 2010 it was included in the Italian Tentative List.
To qualify for world heritage status, a site must qualify for one of 10 set criteria, and be of ‘outstanding universal value’, according to UNESCO.
Once nominated, advisory bodies evaluate the site in question, and a World Heritage Committee makes the final decision on who makes the list.
UNESCO wine regions
Other Italian UNESCO wine regions include Barolo and Pantelleria, off the coast of southern Italy.
With 51 UNESCO sites, Italy has more than any other country, and seven are in Tuscany alone.
Champagne was awarded UNESCO status in 2015, along with Burgundy.
Plans for submitting the 1855 Bordeaux classification to UNESCO were abandoned last year.
More on UNESCO and wine:
Chianti bids to join UNESCO world heritage club
Tuscan wine producers launch their bid...
Georgian winemaking method joins UNESCO heritage list
Georgia's traditional winemaking method of fermenting grapes in earthenware, egg-shaped vessels has been added to the world heritage list of…
Seven UNESCO world heritage wine regions to visit
Wine is one of mankind’s greatest traditions, bringing man closer to the land over thousands of years. On the 40th…
Vine growing on remote Italian island gets UNESCO heritage status
A grapevine growing technique handed down through centuries of generations on the island of Pantelleria after it was settled by…
Champagne and Burgundy recognised by UNESCO
The 39th assembly of UNESCO, held in Bonn Germany on July 4, saw five cultural sites accepted – two in…
Bordeaux 1855 UNESCO plan is ‘paused’
A plan to see the Bordeaux 1855 classification recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage status has been abandoned – at…