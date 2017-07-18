Salon 2006 marks the Champagne house’s 40th vintage

Michael Edwards tasted Salon's latest release in London recently, praising it for its early charm...

This release is only the 40th vintage release from Champagne house Salon. The first was in 1905.

Salon is renowned, even celebrated, for its refusal to make wine in anything other than the absolute best vintages.

Over 100 years since its foundation, it has only just clocked up its 40th vintage with the release of Salon 2006.

This is certainly an unconventional and uncompromising style; the purity of its grand cru Chardonnay (it was the world’s first blanc de blancs Champagne) is placed front and centre, with no reserve wine to fall back on.

Malolactic fermentation is blocked, and oak hasn’t been used since the 1970s. The 2006 has just 4g/l of residual sugar, an Extra Brut level of dryness.

Salon 2006 is available now in limited quantities from UK importer Corney & Barrow for £1,690 (6x75cl) in bond.

Salon 2006 tasted:

