Steven Spurrier becomes WSET honorary president

Steven Spurrier, world renowned wine expert and Decanter consultant editor, has been made an honorary president of the Wine & Spirit Education Trust.

Steven Spurrier replaces Gérard Basset MW MS OBE as the Wine & Spirit Education Trust’s (WSET) honorary chairman and will officially take up his position after the WSET awards and graduation ceremony at Guildhall in London tonight (23 January).

Having joined the wine trade in 1964, Spurrier has enjoyed a glittering career both as a wine critic and educator.

‘As WSET’s global reach continues to expand, it is a great honour to have someone who has a worldwide reputation – and with education at his heart – as our honorary president,’ said WSET chairman Ian Harris.

Spurrier is the WSET’s fifth honorary chairman, following Basset, Jancis Robinson MW OBE, Hugh Johnson and Michael Broadbent.

Spurrier is known for his leading role in the 1976 Judgement of Paris tasting, which announced California’s arrival in the world of fine wine. He also opened L’Academie du Vin in Paris in the 1980s, and co-created the Christie’s Wine Course.

He remains a Decanter consultant editor and has been chairman of the Decanter World Wine Awards since its inception in 2004. This year, he will take up a new role as chairman emeritus of the DWWA.

Spurrier said, ‘It is a great honour to succeed such a roster of the previous four honorary presidents, particularly since the creation of L’Academie du Vin in Paris and the Christie’s Wine Course in London could not have happened without the publication of Michael Broadbent’s seminal book Wine Tasting.’

