See surprise winners from the Decanter Asia Wine Awards 2017, from China to Uruguay.

South Africa

Platinum Best in Category – Best South African Red Bordeaux Varietals

Leopard’s Leap, Culinaria Collection Grand Vin, Western Cape, South Africa 2015

43% Cabernet Sauvignon, 33% Merlot, 13% Malbec

Judges described this wine as ‘outstanding’ and an ‘uber-stylish Bordeaux blend’.

China

Platinum Best in Show – Best Red Single-Varietal

Shanxi Grace Vineyard, Tasya’s Reserve Marselan, Shanxi, China 2015

100% Marselan

This win shows potential of China emerging as a quality wine producing country.

See all DAWA 2017 Chinese winning wines on DecanterChina.com

Georgia

Platinum Best in Category – Best Central & Eastern Europe Red

Georgian Wines, Saperavi, Kindzmarauli, Kakheti, Georgia 2015

100% Sepperavi

One of the most popular grape varieties in Georgia. The 13% abv wine has ‘intense black fruit, wild spice, earth and mineral flavours’.

Hungary

Platinum Best in Category – Best Central & Eastern Europe Sweet

Szent Tamás, Aszú, Tokaj, Hungary 2013

100% Furmint

This sweet wine has ‘lemon scents’, is’ sumptuously sweet with a stream of flavours which hit with immense power’.

Uruguay

Silver medal

Bodega Garzón, Single Vineyard Tannat, Uruguay 2015

100% Tannat

Fourth largest wine producer in South America, Uruguay won a Silver medal for a wine made from its most common grape Tannat. It has ‘aromas and flavours of ripe blackberry with oak-derived roasted coffee beans’.

Stockist: Montrose Fine Wines, Hong Kong

Portugal

Platinum Best in Show – Best Sweet Fortified

Henriques & Henriques, Single Harvest Boal, Madeira, Portugal 2000

100% Bual

This Bual from Madeira has a ‘discreet nose of dried fruits, walnuts, licorice and sweet honey has a background of sweet spices’.