See surprise winners from the Decanter Asia Wine Awards 2017, from China to Uruguay.
South Africa
Platinum Best in Category – Best South African Red Bordeaux Varietals
Leopard’s Leap, Culinaria Collection Grand Vin, Western Cape, South Africa 2015
43% Cabernet Sauvignon, 33% Merlot, 13% Malbec
Judges described this wine as ‘outstanding’ and an ‘uber-stylish Bordeaux blend’.
China
Platinum Best in Show – Best Red Single-Varietal
Shanxi Grace Vineyard, Tasya’s Reserve Marselan, Shanxi, China 2015
100% Marselan
This win shows potential of China emerging as a quality wine producing country.
Georgia
Platinum Best in Category – Best Central & Eastern Europe Red
Georgian Wines, Saperavi, Kindzmarauli, Kakheti, Georgia 2015
100% Sepperavi
One of the most popular grape varieties in Georgia. The 13% abv wine has ‘intense black fruit, wild spice, earth and mineral flavours’.
Hungary
Platinum Best in Category – Best Central & Eastern Europe Sweet
Szent Tamás, Aszú, Tokaj, Hungary 2013
100% Furmint
This sweet wine has ‘lemon scents’, is’ sumptuously sweet with a stream of flavours which hit with immense power’.
Uruguay
Silver medal
Bodega Garzón, Single Vineyard Tannat, Uruguay 2015
100% Tannat
Fourth largest wine producer in South America, Uruguay won a Silver medal for a wine made from its most common grape Tannat. It has ‘aromas and flavours of ripe blackberry with oak-derived roasted coffee beans’.
Stockist: Montrose Fine Wines, Hong Kong
Portugal
Platinum Best in Show – Best Sweet Fortified
Henriques & Henriques, Single Harvest Boal, Madeira, Portugal 2000
100% Bual
This Bual from Madeira has a ‘discreet nose of dried fruits, walnuts, licorice and sweet honey has a background of sweet spices’.