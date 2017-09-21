See the short-listed shots, and the winner, from the 'artistry of wine' category at this year's Louis Roederer International Wine Writers' Awards.
Award-winning wine photography
See the gallery below for the judges’ shortlist, including shots of a raucous La Paulée de Meursault lunch and behind the scenes at an Académie du Vin black tie party.
Champagne Louis Roederer Artistry of Wine Award 2017 shortlist (winner in gold)
- Tim Atkin MW | Award-winning wine journalist, photographer
- Johan Berglund | Photographer specialising in Bordeaux
- Gretchen Greer | Photographer, wine and travel writer
- Árpád Pintér | Wine, food and travel photographer
- George Rose | Photographer specialising in California
- Jon Wyland | Photographer specialising in Burgundy
What is the Artistry of Wine competition?
Entries were to be a ‘non-verbal representation of the world of wine’, which can include anything from photography to film, or even original art.