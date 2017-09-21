See the short-listed shots, and the winner, from the 'artistry of wine' category at this year's Louis Roederer International Wine Writers' Awards.

Award-winning wine photography

See the gallery below for the judges’ shortlist, including shots of a raucous La Paulée de Meursault lunch and behind the scenes at an Académie du Vin black tie party.

Champagne Louis Roederer Artistry of Wine Award 2017 shortlist (winner in gold)

Tim Atkin MW | Award-winning wine journalist, photographer

| Award-winning wine journalist, photographer Johan Berglund | Photographer specialising in Bordeaux

| Photographer specialising in Bordeaux Gretchen Greer | Photographer, wine and travel writer

| Photographer, wine and travel writer Árpád Pintér | Wine, food and travel photographer

| Wine, food and travel photographer George Rose | Photographer specialising in California

Jon Wyland | Photographer specialising in Burgundy

What is the Artistry of Wine competition?

Entries were to be a ‘non-verbal representation of the world of wine’, which can include anything from photography to film, or even original art.