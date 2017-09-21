Gallery: Best wine photos at Louis Roederer Awards 2017

See the short-listed shots, and the winner, from the 'artistry of wine' category at this year's Louis Roederer International Wine Writers' Awards.

TAGS:

Award-winning wine photography

wine photography

The winning shot: ‘High Stakes’ – George Rose.

See the gallery below for the judges’ shortlist, including shots of a raucous La Paulée de Meursault lunch and behind the scenes at an Académie du Vin black tie party.

Champagne Louis Roederer Artistry of Wine Award 2017 shortlist (winner in gold)

  • Tim Atkin MW | Award-winning wine journalist, photographer
  • Johan Berglund | Photographer specialising in Bordeaux
  • Gretchen Greer | Photographer, wine and travel writer
  • Árpád Pintér | Wine, food and travel photographer
  • George Rose | Photographer specialising in California 
  • Jon Wyland | Photographer specialising in Burgundy

What is the Artistry of Wine competition?

Entries were to be a ‘non-verbal representation of the world of wine’, which can include anything from photography to film, or even original art.