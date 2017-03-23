Around the world in six Cabernets

What would the wine world be without Cabernet Sauvignon? Here are six classic examples from across the globe, in case you feel like creating the mother of all Cabernet comparative tastings...
Cabernet Sauvignon is chosen by wine drinkers for its full bodied, juicy blackcurrant fruit profile and, particularly in the more expensive wines, its ability to age very well due to naturally high acidity and good tannic structure.
It is the most planted grape variety in the world, covering around 300,000 hectares from Ningxia in China to Napa Valley in California via Australia’s Margaret River.
It is, of course also, the main grape variety of Bordeaux‘s Left Bank.
Below, Decanter’s tasting team has picked out some delicious examples of Cabernet from around the world. Even if you can’t get hold of some of these wines specifically, you could still pick up good varietal examples from these regions and curate your own tasting.
Can you taste the classic blackcurrant leaf twist in Hawke’s Bay? Can you notice a classic shift to riper, more round tannins from Old World to New World? If you’re feeling brave, why not taste them blind and guess which is which?
Cabernet from around the world:
Château Saint-Pierre, St-Julien, 4ème Cru Classé, 2014
More proof that St-Julien was making quality wines this year. This one majors on rich fruit extraction, layered over with a heavy dose of tannins that retract their claws just at the right moment. Expect big shoulders and long ageing potential. Goes long on liquorice, vanilla bean, dark bitter chocolate,…
Ernie Els, Cabernet Sauvignon, Stellenbosch, 2013
Made by top winemaker Louis Strydom from five clones of Cabernet, grown on gravelly soils at...
Undurraga, Alto Maipo, TH Cabernet Sauvignon, 2012
The TH (Terroir Hunter) range is a dynamic portfolio of wines from a company established in the late 19th century when Don Franciso Undurraga...
Te Mata Estate, Awatea Cabernet Merlot, Hawke's Bay, 2013
A textbook Cabernet Merlot blend with black berry fruit aromas. It’s complex and full of flavours offering notes of...
Brandlin, Napa Valley, Henry's Keep, California, USA, 2012
Lean, spicy, menthol nose, has a welcome cool edge and stylish blackcurrant fruit. Precise, silky and reasonably fresh, concentrated, with ample fine-grained tannins.
