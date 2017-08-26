Ten of the best London restaurants for wine lovers

We bring you 10 fine dining restaurants in London chosen by our expert reviewers.

London’s streets are studded with some of the world’s best restaurants, from grand old establishments to hot new hangouts. But when it comes to dining, navigating the capital’s many boroughs and tube lines can seem daunting.

Our food and wine critics have had the arduous task of travelling up and down the city seeking out the best places to dine.

We bring you their top rated restaurants, featuring an 18th-century candlelit Soho hideaway, an Indian jewel in Mayfair and the London’s best Burgundy wine list.

See the restaurants

A bit about the critics…

Fiona Beckett is a Decanter contributing editor and chief restaurant critic. Elsewhere, she has her own website matchingfoodandwine.com and is an award-winning journalist who has written regularly for The Times, The Guardian and the Daily Mail. Beckett also has 15 books about food and wine under her belt, including How to Match Food and Wine, Cooking with Wine and Wine by Style.

Brian St Pierre is a food, wine and travel writer, who has been a regular Decanter contributor and restaurant critic for many years. He’s been writing about food and wine since 1974 and has written several books, including The Wine Lover Cooks Italian, The Perfect Match and A Perfect Glass of Wine. He also has two blogs, stpierreonwine.blogspot.co.uk and foodandwineinlondon.com.

