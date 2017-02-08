Booking specialist Orbitz has created a route from east coast to west that takes in some of America's top Michelin-starred restaurants. It isn't going to be cheap, even if you sacrifice all hotels and sleep in the car - but it could certainly be a gourmet trip to remember.



US Michelin guide 2017 road trip

Travel booking site Orbitz has compiled an interactive map showing the quickest route to drive to 169 Michelin starred restaurants, from New York to Chicago to San Francisco.

The ‘Michelin Star Spangled Road Trip’ includes the restaurants in the 2017 Michelin guide for the US, which were announced at the end of last year.

The shortest route would still be 3,426 miles in total and, if one ate at one restaurant a night, would take around five months to complete.

The four main cities are San Fransisco, Chicago, Washington D.C. and New York.

New York has the most Michelin starred restaurants, with 77 in total.

2017 is the first year for restaurants from Washington D.C. to be awarded any stars, which had a total of 12.

To calculate the route, Orbitz said that it used an open-source algorithm created by data scientist Randal Olson at the University of Pennsylvania, with the Google locations of the restaurants.

The Michelin guide has been reviewing restaurants since 1926. The first US version was printed in 2005 and initially only included New York restaurants.

