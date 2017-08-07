We've collected seven of the most sumptuous hotels recommended by our experts to get your South America trip off to a flyer...

All the luxury South America hotel recommendations have been taken from existing Decanter.com travel guides, written by our experts.

Chile

Casablanca Spa & Wine is a family-run elegant boutique hotel with just twelve rooms. It boasts a sauna, hot tub and heated pool — as well as grape-based bioactive treatments. Friendly staff can point you in the direction of local producers, of which there are many – Montsecano, Casas del Bosque, Bodegas RE, Loma Larga and Quintay to name a few. Plus, as a region Casablanca was recently voted into the Great Wine Capitals Global Network, joining the likes of Rioja and Bordeaux. Book here

Recommended by Peter Richards MW, award-winning wine writer, broadcaster and Regional Chair for Chile and Brazil at the Decanter World Wine Awards

Nearest airport Santiago

Lapostolle Residence Colchagua

There are several boutique wine hotels in Colchagua, perhaps the most impressive being the Lapostolle Residence, a luxurious and beautifully equipped Relais & Chateaux eyrie on the natural amphitheatre that is Apalta — a stone’s throw from the stunning deconstructed barrel design of the winery. Those of an active disposition can choose from cookery classes, horse or mountain bike rides, hikes, massages or the infinity pool. Prices are as steep as the hillsides here, but the standard is correspondingly high. Book here

Recommended by Peter Richards MW, award-winning wine writer, broadcaster and Regional Chair for Chile and Brazil at the Decanter World Wine Awards

Nearest airport Santiago

Palacio Astoreca Hotel Valparaíso

One of Valpo’s new breed of hip boutique hotels, Palacio Astoreca is a restored palace with a photogenic façade, right in the historic centre. Spectacular bay views, elegant interiors and spa facilities all hit the mark. Look out for the traditional Chilean bath, heated by hot wood. There’s also the in-house Alegre restaurant, where you can go into the cellar and choose a bottle to have with your dinner. Book here

Recommended by Peter Richards MW, award-winning wine writer, broadcaster and Regional Chair for Chile and Brazil at the Decanter World Wine Awards

Nearest airport Valparaíso

Tabonkö Maule

Run by husband-and-wife winemakers Andrés Sánchez and Daniella Gillmore, this handsome wood and copper guesthouse is located in splendid rural isolation at the Gillmore winery in Maule’s Loncomilla Valley. Despite the luxury touches, including jacuzzis and king-size beds, nature takes centre stage – from the vibrant wines to the wine therapies, beautiful surroundings and native animals such as pudus and alpacas. Book here

Recommended by Peter Richards MW, award-winning wine writer, broadcaster and Regional Chair for Chile and Brazil at the Decanter World Wine Awards

Nearest airport Concepción

Argentina

Situated near some of the Uco Valley’s best wineries, Casa de Uco melts into the landscape with its seamless design. It’s a true countryside retreat with villas right beside the private vineyards, and its grounds are expansive (320 ha). Horse riding or cycling is offered for free to allow you to explore the resort. If you’d rather not exert yourself, head to the spa where you’ll find vinotherapy treatments, infinity pool, jacuzzi and ‘peaceful lagoon’. Gorgeous views of the Andes mountains included. Book here

Recommended by Lonely Planet’s Wine Trails © 2015

Nearest airport Mendoza

In Salta’s picturesque town of Tolombón you’ll find the Altalaluna Boutique Hotel, consisting of two buildings with spacious rooms, many of which have balconies with panoramic views. Enjoying breakfast or lunch on one of its patios overlooking Cafayate valley is an unforgettable experience, as is lounging by the outdoor pool. In the gourmet restaurant, you’ll find wines from local vineyards and an extensive cellar, as well as outdoor mud ovens for al fresco dining with an edge. Book here

Recommended by Alejandro Iglesias, sommelier and wine writer who co-founded the Argentinian wine app Vinomanos

Nearest airport Salta

Grace Hotel Cafayate

The Grace Hotel is the most exclusive accommodation option in Cafayate, featuring 12 suites and 20 private bungalows surrounded by vineyards with views of Calchaquí Valley. Ideal for golf fans, it’s home to an 18-hole course; the hotel also offers horse riding, polo fields and a full-service spa. The restaurant offers Cafayate dining at its finest, with a high-end menu featuring Andean flavours and local ingredients. There’s also a wine and cigar bar to look forward to afterwards. Book here

Recommended by Alejandro Iglesias, sommelier and wine writer who co-founded the Argentinian wine app Vinomanos

Nearest airport Cafayate

Uruguay

Estancia VIK José Ignacio Punta del Este

One of the best hotels – maybe the best – on the Uruguayan coast, the Estancia VIK José Ignacio is the creation of a half Norwegian half Uruguayan billionaire with a passion for contemporary art and design. Overlooking both Lake José Ignacio and the Atlantic Ocean, the hotel is perched on a small hill on a wild and solitary 1,400ha site. There’s a spa, or you can hone your tennis, horse riding and polo skills. But best of all is the wine cellar, where you can taste the estate’s own wines. Book here

Recommended by Patricio Tapio, wine writer and Regional Chair for Argentina and the rest of South America at the Decanter World Wine Awards

Nearest airport Punta del Este

