Not doing dry January? There are plenty of offers in London wine bars and restaurants, that are kind to your purse strings too...

Wine corkage and discount offers in London this January

This January, Vinoteca are offering a bavette steak and a glass of Mendoza Malbec (or a soft option) for £15, Available all day and at all of their sites.

For those who want a fun twist on ‘dry January’, Vinoteca are also offering a flight of their driest wines for £12.50 – and also a grape juice option for those choosing to abstain.

At Farringdon, Soho, Kings Cross, Chiswick and Marylebone sites.

Runners up for New World specialist in the 2016 Decanter Retailer awards, the New Zealand Cellar Pop Brixton store will be starting their Happy Hour when they reopen on January 10th, offering the by the glass selection for £5 a glass. From 5 – 7pm, Monday – Wednesday.

New Zealand Cellars, Pop Brixton, 49 Brixton Station Rd, London SW9 8PQ

Take advantage of the £5 corkage fee at Hawksmoor every Monday and enjoy a great steak with a bottle you’ve been saving.

For lunch and early dinners, book with Bookatable.co.uk for 3 courses and a cocktail for £30.

At Seven Dials, Spitalfields, Knightsbridge, Air Street, Guidhall and Manchester sites.

For a really special meal without a hefty wine bill, one Michelin-starred La Trompette in Chiswick charges £5 corkage per bottle of wine on Sunday and Monday evenings.

La Trompette, 5-7 Devonshire Rd, Chiswick W4 2EU

Enjoy wines in this cosy wine bar at the retail price every Monday at the Battersea branch. Enjoy with one of the sharing platters or the lamb stew.

Humble Grape, 2 Battersea Rise, London SW11 1ED.

Enjoy a choice of 12 wines by the bottle at 50% off on Mondays at Remedy wine bar.

Remedy, 124 Cleveland St, Fitzrovia, London W1T 6PG.

