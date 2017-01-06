January offers: London wine bars and restaurants

Not doing dry January? There are plenty of offers in London wine bars and restaurants, that are kind to your purse strings too...

Wine corkage, Vinoteca
TAGS:

Wine corkage and discount offers in London this January

Vinoteca

wine corkage

A bavette steak and glass of Malbec for £15 at Vinoteca.

This January, Vinoteca are offering a bavette steak and a glass of Mendoza Malbec (or a soft option) for £15, Available all day and at all of their sites.

For those who want a fun twist on ‘dry January’, Vinoteca are also offering a flight of their driest wines for £12.50 – and also a grape juice option for those choosing to abstain.

At Farringdon, Soho, Kings Cross, Chiswick and Marylebone sites. 

New Zealand Cellar

wine corkage, New Zealand cellar

Enjoy happy hour at New Zealand cellar at Pop Brixton.

Runners up for New World specialist in the 2016 Decanter Retailer awards, the New Zealand Cellar Pop Brixton store will be starting their Happy Hour when they reopen on January 10th, offering the by the glass selection for £5 a glass. From 5 – 7pm, Monday – Wednesday.

New Zealand Cellars, Pop Brixton, 49 Brixton Station Rd, London SW9 8PQ

Hawksmoor

wine corkage, Hawksmoor

Enjoy £5 corkage every Monday at Hawksmoor.

Take advantage of the £5 corkage fee at Hawksmoor every Monday and enjoy a great steak with a bottle you’ve been saving.

For lunch and early dinners, book with Bookatable.co.uk for 3 courses and a cocktail for £30.

At Seven Dials, Spitalfields, Knightsbridge, Air Street, Guidhall and Manchester sites. 

La Trompette

wine corkage

£5 corkage fee on Sunday and Monday evenings at La Trompette, Chiswick.

For a really special meal without a hefty wine bill, one Michelin-starred La Trompette in Chiswick charges £5 corkage per bottle of wine on Sunday and Monday evenings.

La Trompette, 5-7 Devonshire Rd, Chiswick W4 2EU

Humble Grape

wine corkage, Humble grape

Enjoy wines in this cosy wine bar at the retail price every Monday at the Battersea branch. Enjoy with one of the sharing platters or the lamb stew.

Humble Grape, 2 Battersea Rise, London SW11 1ED.

Remedy 

Remedy wine, wine corkage

50% off selected bottles on Mondays at Remedy.

Enjoy a choice of 12 wines by the bottle at 50% off on Mondays at Remedy wine bar.

Remedy, 124 Cleveland St, Fitzrovia, London W1T 6PG.

London for wine lovers:

The Remedy

Best natural wine bars in London

With benefits for health, the environment and your wallet, natural wine is the latest must-try trend in innovative winemaking...