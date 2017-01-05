Wine holidays: Most read travel guides of 2016

Where is your ideal wine holiday destination? Look back over some of the most read Decanter travel guides of 2016 and start booking…

wine holidays
TAGS:

Wine holidays: Most read travel guides of 2016

Ten top Napa Valley wineries to visit

Chateau Montelena, Napa Valley

Visit Chateau Montelena and feel the history of the 1976 Judgement of Paris in its 40th anniversary year.

Local resident William Kelley picks some of the best Napa Valley wineries to visit, plus the nearby places to eat…

London wine bars chosen by the experts

Sager-and-Wilde

Sager & Wilde in London is one of several new wine bars in the city.

We got our DWWA expert judges to pick their favourite spots for a glass of wine when in London. Starting ticking off the list…

Ten top Tuscan wineries

Tuscan-wineries-to-visit-Livernano-cover

Plan the ultimate Tuscan wine holiday with our guide to 10 top wineries to visit, with restaurants, tours and tastings…

Rioja travel guide

Rioja travel

Rioja

Sarah Jane Evans MW plans the ideal trip to Rioja, including where to eat, stay and the best bodegas to visit…

Stellenbosch and Franschhoek wineries to visit

Franschhoek wineries to visit

Moreson Winery, Franschhoek

Lonely Planet recommend some of the best wineries to visit in Stellenbosch and Franschhoek…

How to visit the Bordeaux Cité du Vin

Bordeaux Cité du Vin, wine theme park

Bordeaux Cité du Vin cost more than 80 million euros to build.

In 2016 the much anticipated 80-million Euro Cite du Vin – or ‘wine theme park’ – opened in Bordeaux. Find out how to get there and what you can do…

Champagne travel guide

Champagne 2005

Plan the ultimate tasting and touring wine holiday with the Decanter travel guide to Champagne, including top Champagne houses to visit while you’re there…

Top 10 Alsace restaurants

Alsace restaurants

Wistub du Sommelier in Bergheim

Visiting Alsace? Sue Style picks her top 10 restaurants for wine lovers…

Loire travel guide

Loire main

Loire

A UNESCO world heritage site, taste the wines of Loire regions including Sancerre, Muscadet and more….

Top Piedmont wineries to visit

Piedmont wineries

Sinio, Piedmont

More top recommendations from Lonely Planet, with eight of the best Piedmont wineries for visitors.

Plus, the ones that nearly made the top 10…

Prosecco travel guide

Prosecco wine tour

Sip Italy's best know sparkling wine at the wineries that produced it with this travel plan for a Prosecco wine…