Most popular Bordeaux wines in the world’s top restaurants

See which Bordeaux wines are most commonly found on menus in 130 of the world's best restaurants, according to research by Wine Lister.

This blog continues to explore some of the findings from the Wine Lister Bordeaux Market Study, by taking a look at global restaurant presence of major châteaux.

A fine wine’s prestige and clout on the international market is demonstrated by its distribution across the world’s top restaurants, hence why this is one criteria that feeds into our Brand score. (Remember that you can read exactly ‘how it works’ on our eponymous page).

The data

As shown in the chart below, sweet white Yquem dominates: just as it did in the 2016 study, now available to all.

Next comes indomitable fifth growth Lynch-Bages – a wine that the trade has cited as one of the best-selling Bordeaux brands – ahead of all the first growths.

Lynch-Bages has overtaken Latour and Margaux since this time last year. Mouton has also moved up the ranks, present in 52% of restaurants surveyed compared to 50% in last year’s analysis.

Meanwhile, Gruaud-Larose is a new entry into the top 15, replacing Montrose.

How was this data compiled?

Restaurants were identified from Michelin-starred restaurants, the 50 Best Restaurants list, and World of Fine Wine Best Wine List restaurants.

The analysis encompassed more than 130 restaurants, spread across six continents, with a relatively even global spread but the majority across Asia, Europe and North America.

This is just a taster of Wine Lister’s 48-page Bordeaux Market Study – subscribers can download the full report from the Analysis page.

