Incorporating the strengths of DAWA into the Decanter World Wine Awards, and with additional resources focused on one global entity, the merge will see further positive developments and growth for DWWA.

Beyond increased benefits for entrants looking to increase sales, break into new markets and improve brand awareness, the merger will see an added focus on the Asian wine market for DWWA medal winners only – previously reserved for both DWWA and DAWA medal winners. This will include DWWA-focused events and retail partnerships across Asia, as well as collaborations with past DAWA vice-chairs and judges.

In addition to these exclusive events and partnerships, Decanter will be devoting more editorial resources to covering Asia, further highlighting the importance of this market.

Rooted in insight, this decision means the Decanter World Wine Awards confirms its position as a truly global wine competition with worldwide recognition and the largest reach of any wine competition worldwide.

The trusted relationship that Decanter – the world’s leading wine media brand – has with an international audience of both consumers and trade sets DWWA apart from other competitions.

Introduced in 2012 as the sister competition to the Decanter World Wine Awards, Decanter Asia Wine Awards (DAWA) was launched in response to the growing Asian wine market.

Held in Hong Kong for eight consecutive years until 2019, DAWA grew to become Asia’s most prestigious and trusted wine competition.

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak the 2020 competition was postponed with all efforts focused on completing Decanter World Wine Awards 2020. Subsequently, Decanter was able to reach record-breaking audience numbers globally, as well as secure exclusive and high-profile retail partnerships in Asia to promote DWWA 2020 medal winners.

Paul Newman, Decanter Managing Director said, “The Decanter World Wine Awards is the world’s biggest and best wine competition and has a truly global remit. Asia remains one of the world’s fastest-growing wine markets so it therefore makes complete sense to incorporate DAWA into the main awards programme, further strengthening it in the process.”

Entries to the Decanter World Wine Awards 2021 open on 14 January 2021. Click here to learn more about the competition and enter now.



