DAWA judge profile: Nikhil Agarwal

Nikhil Agarwal is a trained sommelier and judge at the 2022 Decanter World Wine Awards

Nikhil Agarwal

Nikhil Agarwal is a trained Sommelier, wine and spirits writer, editor for Food and Wine Magazine India and an international wine and spirits competition judge. He is the brainchild behind All Things Nice, India’s leading wine, spirits and luxury marketing and consulting agency.

He won the Wine Australia scholarship and subsequently Wine Australia made him their A+ Wine Educator in India. He is one of five contenders from 90 countries short-listed by the International Wine and Spirit Competition in London (IWSC) for The Julian Brind Award for Outstanding Achievement in the Wine and Spirits Industry.

Nikhil has been in the wine, spirits and luxury business for over 19 years, working with companies such as Sula Vineyards, LVMH and Diageo. He was appointed Program Director of the Wines Of India Program, and has organised events including Wine Week, Cognac Week, Malt Week and the Indian Wine Consumer’s Choice Awards. BlackBook magazine has listed Nikhil Agarwal as one of their Top 100 Indian Luxury’s Most Influential.

Nikhil lends his written expertise to eminent publications and has been featured on TV channels such as NDTV Profit, Times Now, Bloomberg TV and ET Now. CNBC did a feature on Nikhil as part of the show ‘Young Turks’ and Discovery TLC features Nikhil in the show The Flying Wine Maker. Nikhil was voted as one of India’s Top 10 Movers & Shakers in Verve magazine, and is a judge on the Living Foodz Epicurean Guild Awards.