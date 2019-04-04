DWWA judge profile: Adam Bruntlett

Adam Bruntlett is a judge at the 2019 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA).

Adam Bruntlett

Having studied French and German, Adam Bruntlett begun his career – after an abortive attempt at teaching – in 2008 with Majestic Wine, working for two years in their retail stores in the North and Midlands.

He then took up a position in buying and sales at Fine Wine Importer Richards Walford, working firstly under Richard Kelley MW on the Loire and then Roy Richards on Burgundy.

With the sale of Richards Walford to Berry Bros & Rudd in 2012, he moved to BB&R’s agency and wholesale division, Fields, Morris & Verdin as buyer for Loire and Burgundy.

Since 2015, he has worked alongside Jasper Morris MW as Burgundy buyer for BB&R and FM&V. He has been solely responsible for buying Burgundy (including Chablis and Beaujolais), Jura and Savoie for the BB&R group since August 2017.

He passed the WSET Diploma in 2012 and is currently studying for the MW.

