DWWA judge profile: Aleesha Hansel

Aleesha Hansel is a judge at the 2022 Decanter World Wine Awards.

Aleesha Hansel

Aleesha Hansel is a wine journalist, presenter, judge and amateur anthropologist. It was a natural progression when she fell into the wine trade, after many a year as an engaged consumer, that Aleesha quickly became fascinated by the anthropology of wine and the role it plays in culture and society.

Using her multimedia journalistic and visual storytelling skills, Aleesha has become a successful wine communicator and freelance writer.

She is the wine columnist for Red Magazine and her other articles can be found in publications including Ocadolife, Harpers Wine and Spirit, National Geographic Traveller Food, Imbibe and Sarah Abbott MW’s Swirl Wine Group blog. She is the inaugural winner of the Champagne Louis Roederer BAME Bursary.

She joined the Decanter World Wine Awards as a judge for the first time in 2021.