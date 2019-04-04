DWWA judge profile: Allan Cheesman

Allan Cheesman is a judge at the 2019 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA).

Allan Cheesman

Allan Cheesman has been in the UK wine trade for 44 years, spending 31 of them at Sainsbury’s, where he was trading director. As he was responsible for the supermarket’s own-label development in the 1970s and 1980s, Cheesman is attributed with demystifying and popularising wine in the UK.

Now semi-retired, he undertakes ad hoc work in the industry, and is the chairman of the WSET Awards Supervisory Board. A member of the Gran Orden de Caballeros del Vino and an Officier dans l’Ordre du Mérite Agricole, Cheesman has lifetime achievement awards from Off Licence News and the IWSC and, in 2011, he was awarded the Order of Isabel the Catholic by the King of Spain, the country’s highest civil award, for services to Spanish wines.

He also serves on the Court of the Worshipful Company of Distillers where he is Immediate Past Master.

Cheesman first judged at the DWWA in 2009.