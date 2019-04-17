DWWA judge profile: Andreas Rosendal

Andreas Rosendal is a judge at the 2019 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA).

Andreas Rosendal

Andreas Rosendal currently runs his own consultancy firm, curating wine lists in Sweden, England & Italy. A company which was set up after working 3 years as Wine Director at Flemings Mayfair, a 5-star hotel in central London.

Andreas started his career in 2007 as a Sommelier at Sigtuna Stadshotell, a 5-star hotel in the outskirts of Stockholm. After 2 years, he crossed the border to Norway to take up the position as Head Sommelier at the Michelin-starred Haga Restaurant. Its 1,200-bin wine list won an “Award of Excellence” a year later, by Wine Spectator Magazine.

Most of his knowledge, however, comes from the 8 years he spent in the UK, where he in addition to Flemings also worked in prestigious establishments such as The Greenhouse☆☆ and Restaurant Sat Bains☆☆.

At present, he is also preparing for the Master Sommelier exam.