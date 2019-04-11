DWWA judge profile: Bartholomew Broadbent

Bartholomew Broadbent is a judge at the 2019 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)

Bartholomew Broadbent

Bartholomew Broadbent is the owner of Broadbent Selections, a fine wine importer in the USA, which he established in 1996 after running the Symington’s North American operations for 10 years.

In July 1997, Decanter named Bartholomew one of the “fifty most influential in the wine world…the faces to watch in the new millennium”, writing “He has expanded from his pivotal role in the breathtaking growth of Port and Madeira to exert a profound influence on the US wine market”.

Bartholomew has been a judge at every major wine competition in the USA, has been a fixture on the lecture circuit for many cruise lines and has been a speaker at many wine festivals. In addition to representing some of the finest wineries in the world, he also produces Broadbent, his eponymous brand of Port, Madeira, Vinho Verde and Gruner Veltliner.

Bartholomew’s early career saw him working for Steven Spurrier’s Caves de la Madeleine in Paris, Hennessy in Cognac, Harrod’s Wine Department, Rothbury and Yalumba wineries in Australia, Harvey’s Fine Wine Merchants in Pall Mall, and Schenley in Canada, where he also established Toronto’s L’Academie du Vin for Spurrier. As a child, he spent many of his school holidays in the 1960s and 1970s with his parents helping to pack up some of the finest wine cellars in the world so as to be auctioned off at Christie’s.

Bartholomew lives in Richmond, Virginia, son of long time Decanter columnist, Michael Broadbent MW, and joins DWWA for the first time as a judge in 2019.