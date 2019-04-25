DWWA judge profile: Bérenger Piras

Bérenger Piras is a judge at the 2019 Decanter World Wine Awards.

Bérenger Piras is the Bordeaux, Provence and Alsace buyer at the French online retailer VINATIS. Having been born and raised in northern Rhone, he was inspired to work in the wine world by his father’s extensive Burgundy and Rhone collection.

He started his career in the UK wine industry in 2003 having graduated from the Université du Vin in Suze-la-Rousse the same year. Bérenger has over 12 years of wine buying under his belt having started in the Fine Wine category before taking the reins of the French portfolio at Genesis Wine and then Enotria&Coe.

After 15 years in the UK, Bérenger returned to his homeland in 2018 to settle in the Annecy region where VINATIS is based.