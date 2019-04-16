DWWA judge profile: Bruno Murciano

Bruno Murciano is a judge at the 2019 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)

Bruno Murciano grew up with experience of a small family catering business and studied catering management in Castellon, Spain, followed by a sommelier degree in Toulouse, France.

He moved to the UK in 2002, where he worked as a Sommelier for Raymond Blanc at Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons in Oxford, before moving to London to join Richard Corrigan at Lindsay House as Head Sommelier, and then the Ritz London as Chef Sommelier. He was named Best Sommelier of Spain 2008 and then spent a few years with Bibendum Wines as Prestige Accounts Manager.

Murciano owns a biodynamic vineyard in his native Utiel-Requena, where he makes a range of artisanal wines from Bobal with David Sampedro Gil. In 2012, Murciano and Sampedro Gil teamed up with Valencia based historic family Valsan 1831 to make a range of new wines based in native grape varieties.

He co-founded deVINOS TastEspaña UK, a Spanish wine specialist importer for the UK market.

Murciano has recently developed a strategic partnership with H2Vin, to fully incorporate ‘de Vinos’ Spanish Wine Collection into H2Vin’s core portfolio. Murciano joined H2Vin’s management team, aiding sales and client relations whilst further developing H2Vin’s Spanish Agencies.