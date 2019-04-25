DWWA judge profile: Chris Kissack

Chris Kissack is a judge at the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) 2019.

Chris Kissack

Chris Kissack is the author of TheWinedoctor.com, a subscription website which he has been publishing since 2000. He has focused on Bordeaux and the Loire for many years, and has been a frequent visitor to both regions since 1993. In the Loire, Kissack visits domaines, experiences the vineyards and harvest first hand, meets the winemakers and reports on their wines throughout the year.

In Bordeaux, Kissack is a regular reporter from the annual en primeur tastings, and publishes one of the most detailed primeur reports in existence. He also reviews the wines at two, four and ten years of age, providing valuable guidance for the Bordeaux drinker.

Chris Kissack was first a DWWA judge in 2009.

Follow Chris on Twitter @chris_kissack