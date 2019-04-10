DWWA judge profile: Darrel Joseph

Darrel Joseph is a judge at the 2019 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA).

Darrel Joseph

Darrel Joseph is based in Vienna and began writing about the wines of Central, Eastern and South-Eastern Europe in 1995, after his palate was captured by Hungary’s Tokaji and Austrian Grüner Veltliner and Riesling.

Since then, his specialisms have broadened to include Croatia, Slovenia and all Balkan wine countries, plus Russia and the Caucasus (Georgia, Armenia and Azerbaijan).

Joseph’s writing has appeared in Decanter, Wine Spectator, Meininger’s Wine Business International, Harpers Wine & Spirit and Wine-Searcher.com. He has also contributed to Hugh Johnson’s Pocket Wine Book and Gault & Millau (Austria).

When he is not writing, Joseph judges in international wine competitions, conducts wine tastings and seminars internationally, and translates a wide range of wine texts from German to English. He is currently working on a wine book with a Central & Eastern Europe focus.

Darrel Joseph was first a judge at the DWWA in 2007.