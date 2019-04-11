DWWA judge profile: Geoffrey Dean

Geoffrey Dean is a judge at the 2019 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)

Geoffrey Dean

Geoffrey Dean is a freelance wine writer for a number of publications, including Harpers, Drinks Business, The Buyer and www.winepages.com, as well as writing about cricket and travel!

He is a member of the Circle of Wine Writers and working towards becoming a Master of Wine.

Dean has done several recent harvests in Australia & South Africa and in the last few years he has enjoyed judging in UK wine competitions.

He joins DWWA for the first time as a judge in 2019.