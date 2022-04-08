DWWA judge profile: Georgina Haughton

Georgina Haughton is a judge at the 2022 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)

Georgina Haughton

Since March 2016, Georgina Haughton has been working as a Wine Buyer for Sainsbury’s. For the first year, she was responsible for buying Spanish, Portuguese, South African and South American wine and is now responsible for the buying and selling strategy for Sainsbury’s Premium Wine.

Previously, she worked for 7 years at PLB Group (and latterly Bibendum PLB) as a National Account Manager on the Tesco & Sainsbury’s accounts. She started at PLB as an Account Executive and became a National Account Manager after a couple of years. During this time Georgina completed her WSET exams, including her WSET Diploma for which she won two scholarships thanks to her high grades.

Georgina joins DWWA for the first time as a judge in 2019.