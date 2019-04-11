DWWA judge profile: Gill Sykes

Gill Sykes is a judge at the 2019 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)

Gill Sykes

Gill Sykes holds the WSET Diploma and is a qualified Sommelier. She has worked in the wine industry in many guises from sales and marketing for boutique wineries to regional promotion to wine tourism. She has been a Manager in wine retail for the last thirteen years which includes her current position as Manager of the Wine House, Melbourne, Australia.

She runs a WSET APP wine school and regularly teaches up to Level 3 in addition to running masterclasses and wine events.

Gill is also heavily involved in the promotion of the Australian Women in Wine initiative and was a founder member of the Melbourne Female Tasting Group, an organisation set up for females in the Melbourne wine industry to meet monthly and taste wine. She also judges in wine competitions in the UK and Australia.

She joins DWWA for the first time as a judge in 2019.