Hamish Anderson is a judge at the 2019 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)

Hamish Anderson

Hamish Anderson started his career in wine as Sommelier at Bibendum, the original Conran restaurant in the Michelin building.

He is a journalist and CEO of Tate Catering whose wine lists have received numerous accolades over the years.

His book Vino: Great Wine for Everyday Life, sold over 15,000 copies.

Hamish first judged at DWWA in 2009.