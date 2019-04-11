DWWA judge profile: Helen Williams

Helen Williams is a judge at the 2019 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)

Helen Williams has been part of the wine buying team at the Hakkasan Group since 2015. Based in the London Head Office, she buys fine wines for the five London sites, including the Michelin-starred Hakkasan Hanway Place and Yauatcha Soho.

Previous to buying, she held marketing and event roles, working for Caves Legrand Wine Merchants (Paris), Institute of Masters of Wine and WSET.

Helen joins DWWA for the first time as a judge in 2019.