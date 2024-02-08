DWWA judge profile: Ines Salpico

Ines Salpico is a judge at the 2024 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA).

Ines Salpico

Ines Salpico is Decanter’s Regional Editor for Spain, Portugal and South America. She also develops cross-regional technical and educational content, for both print and online.

Born and raised in Lisbon, Portugal, she grew up chasing her grandfather among his vines in Ribatejo. And thus her love for all things wine began. After completing her Masters Degree in Architecture, Ines worked as a Project Manager while writing about wine and doing cellar consulting on the side.

After moving to London seven years ago, she decided to dedicate herself fully to the wine industry and joined the sommelier team at Michelin-starred Spring, Somerset House. Stints at Noble Rot and The Laughing Heart followed, while completing her WSET Diploma in Wines and Spirits.

Her work as a judge and writer eventually became her full time commitment and she joined Decanter in 2019 as Wine Database Editor.

She is judging at the Decanter World Wine Awards for the first time in 2024.

Follow Ines on Instagram.

See more judges for 2024 DWWA.