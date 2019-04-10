DWWA judge profile: James John MW

James John MW is a judge at the 2019 Decanter World Wine Awards.

James John MW

James John MW started working in the wine industry 50 years ago, and prior to Harvey’s production move to Jerez in the 1980s, he was based in Bristol as the company’s Sherry buyer and blender. When the move happened, John went to work as a blender and taster at Cockburns Smithies, Harvey’s subsidiary Port company, in Oporto, Portugal, later returning to Bristol in the 1990s.

Upon his return, John worked as the Fine Wine Buyer and General Manager of John Harvey & Sons, with responsibility for mail order and Harvey’s Royal Warrant, before leaving the company to become Wine Buying Director of French-owned company Champagnes & Chateaux.

As well as being a Williams & Humbert Scholar, 1971, James John was also Chairman of Vermilion Group 1998. In 1992, John established the Bath Wine School, and he has been officially retired since 2007.