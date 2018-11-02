DWWA Regional Chair for Languedoc-Roussillon: James Lawther MW

James Lawther MW is joint Regional Chair with Justin Howard-Sneyd MW for Languedoc-Roussillon at the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) 2019.

James Lawther MW

A contributing editor to Decanter and joint Regional Chair for Languedoc-Roussillon at the DWWA, James Lawther MW is an independent wine writer, lecturer and tour guide based in Bordeaux.

He worked at Steven Spurrier’s Paris wine shop in the 1980s,and his early career also involved stints as a cellar hand in Bordeaux, Burgundy, Roussillon and Western Australia.

A Master of Wine since 1993, he has been writing about the Languedoc-Roussillon for the last 20 years.