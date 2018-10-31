DWWA Regional Chair for Bordeaux: Jane Anson

Jane Anson is the Regional Chair for Bordeaux at the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) 2019.

Jane Anson

Jane Anson is Bordeaux correspondent for Decanter, and has lived in the region since 2003. An accredited wine teacher at the Bordeaux Ecole du Vin, she has a Masters in publishing from University College London.

She is the author of Bordeaux Legends, a history of the 1855 first growth wines, as well as Wine Revolution, The Club of Nine, and Angélus, and has translated Lynch Bages & Cie.

Anson is a contributor to the Michelin Guide to the Wine Regions of France; she writes a weekly column for DecanterChina.com and is currently writing Inside Bordeaux, an in depth guide to the region’s wines, to be published in Autumn 2019.

