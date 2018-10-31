DWWA Regional Chair for Bordeaux: Jane Anson

Jane Anson is the Regional Chair for Bordeaux at the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) 2019.
Jane Anson
Jane Anson is Bordeaux correspondent for Decanter, and has lived in the region since 2003. An accredited wine teacher at the Bordeaux Ecole du Vin, she has a Masters in publishing from University College London.
She is the author of Bordeaux Legends, a history of the 1855 first growth wines, as well as Wine Revolution, The Club of Nine, and Angélus, and has translated Lynch Bages & Cie.
Anson is a contributor to the Michelin Guide to the Wine Regions of France; she writes a weekly column for DecanterChina.com and is currently writing Inside Bordeaux, an in depth guide to the region’s wines, to be published in Autumn 2019.
See what Jane is up to on Twitter @newbordeaux
Quick links to Jane Anson articles on Decanter.com:
Michel Roux interview with Jane
Anson’s top 10 fine wines of 2015
Anson on Thursday: The hidden face of St-Julien
When was the last time you picked up a St-Julien wine for 14 euros at the cellar door? Jane Anson…
Anson on Thursday: Battle of the cheeses
Jane Anson attends a tasting in Paris that pits British cheese against French cheese with wine, and explores the art…
Jane Anson’s top 10 fine wines of 2015
Jane Anson, Decanter contributor and Bordeaux expert, muses over the top wines she tasted during 2015. Memorable back vintages of…
Anson on Thursday: Cool climate wine hunting
I’m sure you’ve all seen the cartoon that’s doing the rounds this month, where a man is reclining in an…