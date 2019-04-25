DWWA judge profile: Jean-Michel Valette MW

Jean-Michel Valette MW is a judge at the 2019 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)

Jean-Michel Valette MW

Jean-Michel Valette MW is chairman of Vinfolio, a US-based internet marketplace for fine wine. He has also been chairman and MD of Robert Mondavi Winery, as well as CEO of Franciscan Estates.

Outside of wine he is a director of the Boston Beer Company, maker of Sam Adams beer, and a director of Peet’s Coffee & Tea. His interest in vines and wine started at an early age during summers spent with his grandparents in Vouvray, and since becoming one of North America’s early Masters of Wine, he has been active in education, examination and governance of the IMW, where he was chairman from 2012 to 2014.

Jean-Michel Valette MW was first a DWWA judge in 2010.