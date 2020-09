Julia Lambeth is a judge at the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) 2020.

Julia Lambeth

Owner and tutor at South London Wine School, Julia Lambert runs numerous events every year including casual tastings as well as WSET courses for local enthusiasts and people in the wine trade.

Julia completed her WSET Diploma, winning the Codorniu Scholarship in 2013 and won the Wines of Australia Tasting Blind Club in 2017.

