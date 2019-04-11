DWWA judge profile: Lisa M. Airey

Lisa M. Airey is a judge at the 2019 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)

Lisa M. Airey

Lisa M. Airey has 13 years of experience working in the wholesale industry, selling wine and training sales and restaurant staff.

For the past 14 years, she has developed and expanded international study and certification programmes with the Society of Wine Educators and now currently with the Wine Scholar Guild.

She was knighted by the French government in 2016 (Ordre Mérite Agricole) for her contribution to French agriculture (namely, the French Wine Scholar program).

In addition, Lisa has created an Australian Wine Academy for Pernod-Ricard-USA, provided the content for Banfi Vintners’ on-line study modules on up-selling and food and wine pairing and written a weekly wine column for Patuxent Publishing and its syndicate of newspapers from 2005-2012.

She earned her Certified Wine Educator credential in 1995 and, thanks to her high score, received the Banfi Award that year. She became an Accredited International Bordeaux Tutor through the CIVB in 2006, a Certified Burgundy Instructor through the BIVB in 2008 and a Certified Rhône Valley Educator through Inter- Rhône in 2018.