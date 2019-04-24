DWWA judge profile: Lynne Sherriff MW

Lynne Sherriff MW is a judge at the 2019 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)

Lynne Sherriff MW

Originally trained in hotel management, Lynne Sherriff MW’s interest in wine grew through her studies and lead to her gaining diplomas in cellar technology in Stellenbosch, and a state degree in oenology and viticulture in Germany, before working for Nederburg and the Stellenbosch Farmers Winery in South Africa.

In 1990, she was head hunted to establish the Hong Kong Wine & Spirits Academy, and after relocating to London in 1992 to establish the wine import and distribution company Vinfruco, she launched the Arniston Bay brand.

Sherriff became an MW in 1993 and was chairman of the Institute of Masters of Wine from 2010 to 2012. She currently works as an educator and independent wine consultant specialising in production, blending and marketing focusing on Europe, Africa and Asia. Sherriff was first a DWWA judge in 2004.

Follow Lynne on Twitter @sherriffmw