DWWA judge profile: Maggie Macpherson

Maggie Macpherson is a judge at the 2019 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA).

Maggie Macpherson

During her third year at Edinburgh University, Maggie Macpherson joined the University Wine Society and signed up for the Pol Roger Varsity Blind Tasting team, where she received the top taster prize in her first competition. Her curiosity piqued, she chose to focus her dissertation on the Country of Origin effect on the consumer decision making process.

Maggie now finds herself as a Buyer at one of the UKs leading premium Wine & Spirits distributor, Enotria&Coe. Starting out as an assistant buyer, she now covers a wide array of wines from Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, North America, England and Lebanon.

Maggie has the WSET diploma and also completed an introduction to winemaking course to further develop her technical knowledge of wine.