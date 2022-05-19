DWWA judge profile: Malu Lambert

Malu Lambert is a judge at the 2022 Decanter World Wine Awards.

Malu Lambert

Malu Lambert is an award-winning wine writer. She won the title of the Emerging Wine Writer of the Year at the Louis Roederer International Wine Writers’ Awards 2019. She also won the Veritas Young Wine Writer in 2015.

She writes for numerous South African and international titles, including Decanter & Club Oenologique.

She was the wine editor of the South African Food & Home for five years.

She is a taster on the Platter’s Wine Guide, South Africa’s most definitive and respected guide to wine and she sits on various judging panels, including the venerated Wine-of-the-Month Club.

A graduate of the Michael Fridjhon Wine Judging Academy, Malu is currently a WSET Diploma student.

The rest of the time she runs Fable, a social media and copywriting company, and occasionally, helps out her husband in their craft spirits distillery on the Cape Peninsula.