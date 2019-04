Mark Andrew MW is a judge at the 2019 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)

Mark Andrew MW

Mark Andrew MW is Co-Founder of Noble Rot, a wine, food and popular culture magazine and eponymous wine bar & restaurant in Central London, and Keeling Andrew & Co, an importer of wines from small artisanal domaines.

Before this, he spent almost a decade at Roberson Wine, where he was Head Wine Buyer.

In 2017 Mark became a Master of Wine.

Mark Andrew was first a DWWA judge in 2010.