DWWA judge profile: Matteo Montone

Matteo Montone is a judge at the 2020 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)

Matteo Montone

Matteo Montone is Wine Director at Berners Tavern.

After studying tourism, he realised his true passion was wine and completed the Italian Association Sommelier Course in 2012.

In 2013, Matteo moved to London and worked at Aqua Shard. Then from 2014 – 2016, he worked as Junior Sommelier at The Ritz London, before moving up to Deputy Head Sommelier. After that, he became Assistant Head Sommelier at Locanda Locatelli and completed the WSET Level 4 Diploma.

Matteo became Head Sommelier at Berners Tavern in 2017 and has subsequently been promoted to Director of Wine.

In 2018, he gained his Court of Master Sommelier Advanced certificate and is preparing for the Master Sommelier diploma. He is also a WSET certified educator for Levels 1, 2 and 3.

Matteo has won several accolades over the years but most recently, in 2019, he was awarded Chaine Des Rotisseurs Best Young Sommelier in the World, Chaine Des Rotisseurs UK Young Sommelier of the Year as well as GQ Best Sommelier.